President Ilham Aliyev received heads of German and Bulgarian statistical bodies

Baku. 27 January, REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received president of the Federal Statistical Office of Germany Dieter Sarreither and president of the National Statistical Institute of Bulgaria Sergey Tsvetarsky, Report informs.

The head of state stressed the importance of the conference launching the second phase of the twinning project “Support to the State Statistical Committee in Modernisation of the National Statistics System of the Republic of Azerbaijan in line with European standards”. President Ilham Aliyev emphasized the role of statistics in work planning in all areas and in achieving economic development. Stressing the importance of conducting reforms in Azerbaijan`s statistical system, the head of state expressed his hope that the twinning project will be successfully implemented.

President of the National Statistical Institute of Bulgaria Sergey Tsvetarsky highlighted work carried out under the first phase of the twinning project when he was resident advisor for Azerbaijan.

President of the Federal Statistical Office of Germany Dieter Sarreither noted the importance of achieving and using accurate statistical data in terms of effective policy making. He also underlined the significance of improving this area.