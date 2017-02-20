President Ilham Aliyev receives Qatar’s Education and Higher Education Minister - UPDATED

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received a delegation led by Minister of Education and Higher Education of the State of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdul Wahed Al-Hammadi.

Report informs, the head of state pointed out close partnership between Azerbaijan and Qatar, saying it is important that the relations cover as many areas as possible. President Ilham Aliyev underlined the significance of his recent meeting with Qatar`s Foreign Minister, his own planned visit to Qatar as well as the visit of the Qatari Minister of Education and Higher Education to Baku. The head of state noted that reciprocal visits are a good sign of partnership between the two countries. President Ilham Aliyev emphasized the significance of education to future generations, saying it plays a vital role in developing Azerbaijan-Qatar ties. The head of state said education is one of the key priority areas both in Azerbaijan and Qatar. The President highlighted the importance of studying practical aspects of partnership in the field of education, expressing his confidence that this will contribute to the elaboration of a long-term cooperation program.

The head of state said that during the official visit of Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Azerbaijan it was decided to set up Azerbaijan-Qatar Joint Economic, Trade and Technical Commission, expressing his hope that apart from economic issues, this commission will focus on all areas of the bilateral cooperation.

Minister of Education and Higher Education of the State of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdul Wahed Al-Hammadi said they are looking forward to President Ilham Aliyev`s visit to Qatar. Saying that Qatari and Azerbaijani educational authorities conduct meetings and fruitful discussions, the minister expressed his hope that the two countries will establish solid cooperation in the field of education. Mohammed bin Abdul Wahed Al-Hammadi said both Azerbaijan and Qatar are moving forward on the path of development. He highlighted huge projects implemented under the patronage of the Emir of the State of Qatar.

Qatar’s Education and Higher Education Minister described Azerbaijan as a very beautiful country, saying it has made great strides thanks to efforts of President Ilham Aliyev.

