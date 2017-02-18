 Top
    President Ilham Aliyev met with Chief Executive Officer of Leonardo company

    Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of Leonardo company Mauro Moretti in Munich.

    Report informs, Mauro Moretti said he visited Azerbaijan, adding he was impressed with the beauty of Baku. He said he closely follows ongoing development processes and achievements made in Azerbaijan. Mauro Moretti also highlighted his company`s relations with various institutions in Azerbaijan, including SOCAR, and underlined that there are good prospects for expanding cooperation.

    They exchanged views over the enhancement of cooperation.

