President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Ahmet Davutoglu

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Ahmet Davutoglu.

Report informs, the letter reads:

"Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

I express my most sincere congratulations on your convincing victory led by Justice and Development Party in the elections in the Turkish Grand National Assembly.

The election results are brilliant reflection of support and the national will of the Turkish society towards stability, prosperity and development.

I am convinced that our relations on strategic partnership examined by a long time and our relations of exceptional nature will continue expanding and strengthening in accordance with the welfare of our peoples and the interests of our countries.

I share joy of your victory with you, I wish success to you and all the members of the Justice and Development Party."