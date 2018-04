Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Chairman of the government of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev, who is on an official visit in Baku, have met in a limited format, Report informs.

President Ilham Aliyev welcomed Chairman of the government of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev.

The Azerbaijani President and the Chairman of the Russian government posed together for photographs.