President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is interested in strengthening friendly and fraternal ties with Iran

Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received the credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran Javad Jahangirzadeh.

Report informs, Ambassador Javad Jahangirzadeh reviewed the guard of honor.

Javad Jahangirzadeh handed his credentials to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev then had a conversation with the Ambassador.

Hailing relations between Azerbaijan and Iran, the head of state said that the bilateral ties are rapidly developing in all areas. Describing it as a manifestation of the will of the two countries` presidents, the head of state stressed the importance of reciprocal visits of the Iranian and Azerbaijani presidents, and the agreements reached during these trips. The President noted that Azerbaijan is interested in strengthening friendly and fraternal ties with Iran even further. The head of state wished Javad Jahangirzadeh success in his diplomatic activities, and expressed hope that he will spare no efforts to contribute to the development of Azerbaijan-Iran relations.

Ambassador Javad Jahangirzadeh conveyed greetings of President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani to President Ilham Aliyev. He said President Hassan Rouhani called President Ilham Aliyev one of his closest friends and brothers. The Ambassador noted that the political will of the two countries` presidents will lie at the heart of his efforts to develop relations between Azerbaijan and Iran. Javad Jahangirzadeh said he will do his utmost to develop the bilateral ties, expressing hope that his efforts will be supported by President Ilham Aliyev.

They discussed the issues related to the expansion of the bilateral cooperation in various areas, particularly in the fields of security, transport, infrastructure projects, agriculture and tourism.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings of President Hassan Rouhani, and asked the Ambassador to extend his greetings to the Iranian President.