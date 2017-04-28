Azerbaijan's Permanent Mission: Islamaphobic attacks and public rhetoric in OSCE states are alarming

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ Growing trend of intolerance and discrimination against Muslims, Christians and members of other religions in the OSCE area seriously threatens harmony and stability of our societies.

Report informs, says the statement of the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the OSCE, voiced at the meeting of the Permanent Council in Vienna on April 27.

The statement notes that Islamaphobic attacks and public rhetoric observed in the OSCE participating States are alarming: “Azerbaijan favors comprehensive approach towards combating these negative phenomena with a view to enhancing dialogue and mutual understanding among the cultures and civilizations”.

Permanent Representation underlined the important role of the ODIHR in promoting best practices of tolerance in diverse societies in light of its existing mandate and OSCE commitments.

Further steps are needed aimed at enhancing the culture of respect for differences in the OSCE area in cooperation with the Chairmanship and the ODIHR.