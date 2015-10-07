 Top
    Novruz Mammadov: “I wonder why international institutions, bodies and individuals advocating human rights remain silent?

    Whereas not even a word is said about the fate of thousands of people that are victims of war

    Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ “I wonder why those countless international institutions, bodies and individuals that chose profession of advocatinghuman rights remain silent? Sometimes they issue statements and stage campaigns about a single person for months. Whereas not even a word is said about the fate of thousands of people that are victims of war".

    Report informs, Novruz Mammadov, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration & Director of Foreign Relations Department, Administration of the President of Azerbaijan posted on his Twitter account commenting Europe migrant crisis.  

