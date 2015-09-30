Baku. 30 September. REPORT.AZ/ The name of the new French Ambassador to Azerbaijan revealed.

Report informs, citing diplomatic sources, the new ambassador will be Aurelia Bouchez.

The term of diplomatic mission of the current ambassador Pascal Mounier expires at the end of October.

Since April 2012 A. Bouchez was the head of the EU Delegation in Kazakhstan, in recent years she was Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Regional,Economic and Multilateral Affairs.

A. Bouchez speaks French, English, Russian and German.