Maltese FM: I am satisfied with current level of relations with Azerbaijan

Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with George Vella, Foreign Minister of Malta within the frameworks of his official visit to this country.

Report was informed in the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Gladly recalling his visit to Azerbaijan and the meeting with H.E. Mr. Ilham Aliyev, the President of the Republic Azerbaijan Minister Vella shared his positive impressions on our country.

Ministers expressed satisfaction on the current level of relationship and political dialogue between our countries and mentioned the importance of recently-paid mutual high level visits in development of bilateral ties.

It was also noted that the relationship in the field of energy remains mutually beneficial and there is a wide range of areas, namely tourism, investment, transport, with full of potential for economic cooperation.

Enhancement of legal-treaty base and signing of certain documents were emphasized critically important with regard to further advancing of relations, especially in the fields of economy, culture and education.

Ministers noted that terrorism and unresolved conflicts remain the main threat to the international peace, stability and security. In this regard, E.Mammadyarov briefed his counterpart about the current status of negotiations on Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, as well as stance of Azerbaijan on this matter.

Azerbaijan-European Union relations and the contribution of Maltese Presidency to this process were also discussed at the meeting. Minister G.Vella expressed support by the Republic of Malta on signing of Strategic Partnership Agreement between Azerbaijan and European Union and talked about Azerbaijan’s importance for Europe in the fields of energy and transport. Ministers exchanged views on current projects in those fields.

At the end of the meeting, E.Mammadyarov put remarks to the Guest Book of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Malta.