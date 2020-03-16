​Lebedev: Azerbaijan - active member of CIS Economic Council

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/7eaa291ede39fa74b341d60ea991e20b/febf6c8e-7365-4c61-b4f5-cd09f6eed095_292.jpg

Russian bureau of Report presents an exclusive interview with Chairman of the Executive Committee and Executive Secretary of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Sergey Lebedev.

- Could you please tell us about the International Economic Forum of the CIS member states held in Moscow and its significance for the countries of the Commonwealth?

On March 13, Moscow hosted the traditional spring International Economic Forum CIS+WORLD. When we just started to conduct it, we did not think that it would find such broad support and become annual, but every year the forum gathers even more participants.

Why is this? That’s because we are timing this economic forum to the annual meeting of the CIS Economic Council.

- How actively does Azerbaijan take part in the forum and the meeting of the Economic Council?

-I would like to note that Azerbaijan is an active participant in the CIS Economic Council, and the country is represented by First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, who is always present at meetings. I am also pleased that, as a rule, Azerbaijan signs most of the documents within the CIS regarding economic cooperation.

Representatives of Azerbaijan participate in meetings of the Economic Council and meetings of expert groups. I would also like to note the active cooperation of Azerbaijan in the humanitarian sphere, which is proven by the holding of a high number of such events in Baku. Azerbaijan’s representatives head several sectoral councils on humanitarian and youth cooperation.

I cannot but name such a worthy representative of Azerbaijan as Polad Bulbuloglu, who has been the chairman of the CIS Interstate Humanitarian Cooperation Fund for a long time. We are in constant contact with him, and he extends excellent support to strengthening cultural and humanitarian cooperation in the CIS.

As for the forum, it gathered a significant number of representatives of the CIS countries. Many topics were discussed regarding strengthening cooperation in the field of energy and transport. The forum participants talked about developing transport corridors where Azerbaijan also participates, for example, North-South, West-East. They are needed and will bring substantial benefits to all countries of the Commonwealth.

I want to express my gratitude for the participation of Azerbaijani colleagues in the integration cooperation within the CIS and express confidence that this active participation of Azerbaijan will continue.

- Do you plan to visit Azerbaijan this year?

I regularly travel to Azerbaijan. My rule is to visit one of the CIS countries at least once a year. Every trip to Azerbaijan is associated with one or another integration process. The last time I was there in November at a meeting of the CIS defense ministers. The President of Azerbaijan received me.

This year, Azerbaijan is to play the host to some forums and meetings, and I will try to take part in them, see my Azerbaijani friends, and enjoy the hospitality of the people.