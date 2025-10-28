Kyrgyz parliament speaker receives TURKPA secretary general

On October 28, Speaker of the Jogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu received a delegation led by Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) Ramil Hasan in Bishkek, Report informs.

The Speaker congratulated the Secretary General on the commencement of his tenure and wished him every success in his future activities. In turn, Ramil Hasan expressed gratitude to Turgunbek uulu for the warm reception and sincere hospitality extended to the TURKPA delegation.

Speaker Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu underlined the strong ties between the Jogorku Kenesh and TURKPA, emphasizing their importance in fostering interparliamentary cooperation. He noted the significance of TURKPA's upcoming election observation mission in the Kyrgyz Republic, stressing its contribution to the development of democratic institutions and the enhancement of parliamentary collaboration.

During the meeting, Secretary General Ramil Hasan informed the Speaker about TURKPA's planned activities aimed at strengthening cooperation with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Parliaments of Turkic states, implementing a new cooperation mechanism with the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), and organizing the annual informal meeting of Speakers of Parliaments of Turkic states. He also highlighted efforts to enhance coordination among national parliamentary delegations in international parliamentary organizations under the Assembly's framework, with the goal of safeguarding shared interests and advancing unity among Turkic states, as well as the possible accession of Uzbekistan to TURKPA.

The Speaker commended the Secretary General for his active and comprehensive initiatives to strengthen the institutional role of TURKPA and deepen interparliamentary dialogue among member states.

Touching upon the possible accession of the Parliament of Uzbekistan to TURKPA, the Speaker expressed strong support for the Secretary General's efforts in this regard, noting that Uzbekistan's participation would further deepen interparliamentary relations and reinforce solidarity across the Turkic world.

The parties also discussed the renewal of the Secretariat's legal documents and the adoption of a new budget aligned with modern requirements at the next plenary session to be held in the Kyrgyz Republic.

Secretary General Ramil Hasan was accompanied by his Deputy, Saky Sadykov.