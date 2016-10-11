Joint declaration will be signed during visit of Pakistani Prime Minister to Azerbaijan

Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ Program of visit of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to Baku announced.

Report informs referring to the Pakistani media, N. Sharif will arrive in Baku on October 13.

During the three-day visit Pakistani Prime Minister will hold talks with President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Artur Tahir Rasizade to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse fields with focus on trade and investment.

The two sides will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. A Joint Declaration is expected to be signed during the visit.