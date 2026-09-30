Japan appoints new ambassador to Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 30 September, 2026
- 16:18
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Takuro Furui has been appointed as the new Ambassador of Japan to Azerbaijan, Report informs citing Azerbaijani Ambassador to Japan Farid Talibov.
Talibov congratulated his Japanese colleague on the appointment and wished him success in his diplomatic activities in Azerbaijan.
"We agreed to work together to further strengthen friendly relations between the two countries and deepen cooperation in various fields," the diplomat noted.
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