Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Japan appoints new ambassador to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 30 September, 2026
    • 16:18
    Japan appoints new ambassador to Azerbaijan

    Takuro Furui has been appointed as the new Ambassador of Japan to Azerbaijan, Report informs citing Azerbaijani Ambassador to Japan Farid Talibov.

    Talibov congratulated his Japanese colleague on the appointment and wished him success in his diplomatic activities in Azerbaijan.

    "We agreed to work together to further strengthen friendly relations between the two countries and deepen cooperation in various fields," the diplomat noted.

    Takuro Furui Farid Talibov Azerbaijan-Japan relations
    Yaponiya Azərbaycana yeni səfir təyin edib
    Япония назначила нового посла в Азербайджане
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