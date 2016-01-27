 Top
    Indonesian Embassy in Azerbaijan moves to new address

    Now the embassy is located in Hasan Aliyev street

    Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ Indonesian Embassy in Azerbaijan moved to new address.

    Report was told in embassy, now the embassy will be located at the address: Hasan Aliyev Street 15.At present, work is underway on the last move.

    The embassy also reported that the current ambassador of Indonesia in Azerbaijan Prayono Atiyanto will leave Azerbaijan this week in connection with the expiration of the diplomatic service.

    Report informs Husan Vanoni appointed in his place.

