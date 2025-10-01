Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev arrives in Denmark for European Political Community Summit

    Foreign policy
    • 01 October, 2025
    • 18:58
    Ilham Aliyev arrives in Denmark for European Political Community Summit

    On October 1, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Denmark for a working visit at the invitation of Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen and President of the European Council António Costa to participate in the 7th European Political Community Summit, according to Report.

    At Copenhagen International Airport, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were welcomed by officials.

