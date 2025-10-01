Ilham Aliyev arrives in Denmark for European Political Community Summit
Foreign policy
- 01 October, 2025
- 18:58
On October 1, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Denmark for a working visit at the invitation of Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen and President of the European Council António Costa to participate in the 7th European Political Community Summit, according to Report.
At Copenhagen International Airport, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were welcomed by officials.
