Georgian President: Under leadership of President Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan stayed a sample of progress

Baku. 24 December.REPORT.AZ/ President of Georgiaç Giorgi Margvelashvili congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday.

Report informs, congratulation text says:

'Dear Ilham Aliyev,

I am very pleasant to express my sincere congratulations and best wishes on Your birthday.

Taking this pleasant opportunity, I would like to thank You once again for your sustainable support to Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Your Excellency, please accept my highest respect. I wish You happiness, good health and great success in your endeavors for welfare and progress of friendly Azerbaijani people.'