    Georgian President: Under leadership of President Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan stayed a sample of progress

    'I would like to thank You once again for your sustainable support to Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity'

    Baku. 24 December.REPORT.AZ/ President of Georgiaç Giorgi Margvelashvili congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday.

    Report informs, congratulation text says:

    'Dear Ilham Aliyev,

    I am very pleasant to express my sincere congratulations and best wishes on Your birthday.

    Taking this pleasant opportunity, I would like to thank You once again for your sustainable support to Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

    Your Excellency, please accept my highest respect. I wish You happiness, good health and great success in your endeavors for welfare and progress of friendly Azerbaijani people.' 

