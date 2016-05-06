 Top
    Elmar Mammadyarov receives Great Britain Ambassador Irfan Siddiq

    Foreign Minister has received Irfan Siddiq upon the termination of his diplomatic term

    Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Irfan Siddiq, Ambassador of Great Britain to the Republic of Azerbaijan upon the termination of his diplomatic term, Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

    At the meeting, the sides exchanged their views on the level of bilateral relations and the opportunities for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Great Britain.

    Ambassador Irfan Siddiq expressed his gratitude for the support rendered to fulfill successfully his diplomatic activities in Azerbaijan.

    Minister Elmar Mammadyarov wished Ambassador Irfan Siddiq every success in his future endeavors.

