EU Commissioner: We want to upgrade ties with Azerbaijan through new agreement

Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan is an important partner for the European Union (EU).

Report informs, EU Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy & Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn said in an interview with the New Eastern Europe, commenting on the issue of concluding a new agreement between Baku and Brussels.

“Azerbaijan is an important partner for the European Union. We want to upgrade our relationship and develop its full potential through a new bilateral agreement that replaces the current Partnership and Cooperation Agreement of 1996, reflecting the significant development of relations between the EU and Azerbaijan since then”, Hahn said.

This new agreement, for which there is still no name, will broaden and deepen the scope of our relations, based on shared fundamental values and principles and taking into account the new global, political and economic interests we share and challenges faced together. The agreement will cover political, sectoral, trade and economic relations.

Speaking about the EU's position on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict he said their position is clear.

"The EU fully supports the efforts of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs aimed at immediate consideration of measures to reduce tensions on the ground, as well as at the re-engagement of the parties in negotiations on substance, in good faith and with the necessary political will”, he added.