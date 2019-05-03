Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with the High Representative for UNAOC

On the sidelines of the 5th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met High Representative of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Ángel Moratinos, Report informs citing the press service of the Foreign Ministry.

Miguel Ángel Moratinos noted his satisfaction for being received by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan H.E. Mr. Ilham Aliyev and the high level organization of the Forum. The High Representative underlined that there is a mutual beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Alliance.

Miguel Ángel Moratinos informed about the intention of the Alliance, which includes 120 countries, to intensify its activities in the field of combating terrorism and protecting the societies from such threats.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov highly appreciated the current level of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UNAOC and underlined the importance of the Alliance's active role in the fight against the current challenges. Referring to his speech at the panel on "Multilateralism and diplomacy for peace" on the sidelines of the Forum, Minister noted that multiculturalism is desperately needed in the modern world.

Furthermore, at the meeting the sides discussed the issues of mutual interest.