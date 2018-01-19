British Parliament commemorates January 20 tragedy martyrs - PHOTO

© Report

London. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ The British Parliament has marked the anniversary of the January 20 tragedy.

The Western European Bureau of Report News Agency informs, the memorial ceremony was held with the organization of the Azerbaijani Embassy to the Kingdom and European Azerbaijan Society, under the auspices of Bob Blackman, Chairman of the UK-Azerbaijan Interparliamentary Friendship Group, a member of the British Parliament.

The event was attended by members of the Houses of Lords and Representatives of the British Parliament as well as by Lord David Evans, Lord Leslie Turnberg, officials of diplomatic corps, public figures and members of the Azerbaijani diaspora.

The event focused on the brutal aggression of the Soviet armed forces against the Azerbaijani people, attention was drawn to a hurricane of fire of unarmed citizens, fighting for freedom.

Speaking at the event, Bob Blackman said that 300 Azerbaijani citizens were killed on the Bloody January day that were also peace-loving people who wanted to live in a free society. The tragedy victims have sacrificed their lives for the freedom of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani people owe freedom to them.

Ambassador Tahir Taghizade informed the participants about the causes and consequences of the January 20 tragedy. T. Taghizade noted that Georgian, Russian, Jewish and other people were buried in the Alley of Martyrs and stated that Azerbaijan always had a society where people of different ethnic backgrounds lived as a family.

Then the attendees commemorated martyred brave sons and daughters of Azerbaijan under the melodies of dismal Azerbaijani music performed by Rafig Rustamov, one of the talented Azerbaijani tar players.