Baku Initiative Group: Azerbaijan is global platform for anti-colonial voices

Azerbaijan stands as a source of hope and a global platform for nations fighting for independence and freedom, said Abbas Abbasov, Executive Director of the Baku Initiative Group (BIG), during the international conference titled "Colonialism, Neocolonialism, and Their Consequences," Report informs.

According to Abbasov, BIG actively supports the legal struggle against colonialism and neocolonialism:

"In this context, BIG has effectively conveyed the realities and manifestations of (neo)colonialism to the international community. Since its inception, it has become a respected platform in the global decolonization movement."

He highlighted that over the past two years, BIG has organized more than 40 international conferences and high-level events at UN headquarters in New York, Geneva, and Vienna, as well as in Rome, Istanbul, and Baku – now recognized as a center for decolonization dialogues.

One of BIG's key achievements, he noted, was hosting the First Congress of Independence Movements from French-colonized territories in Baku in July 2024. Another major milestone was the inclusion of a BIG report in the UN Secretary-General's 2025 review of the International Decade for People of African Descent.

Additionally, BIG has hosted side events in cooperation with the UN General Assembly, the Special Committee on Decolonization (C24), the Fourth Committee (C4), the Permanent Forum on People of African Descent, the UN Human Rights Committee, and the UN Human Rights Council, contributing to both intergovernmental discussions and substantive dialogue.

Abbasov also noted BIG's involvement in COP29, organizing actions to highlight not only the political and social consequences of colonialism but also its environmental destruction:

"Our mission was to draw global attention to how colonial domination destroys ecosystems, depletes natural resources, and endangers the existence of island states and dependent territories."

As an analytical center, BIG also produces high-level research and expert analysis in the fields of colonialism and decolonization. To date, it has published over 20 works, including reports, journals, and books. One notable publication is "Evolution of French Colonialism: Political and constitutional analysis" by international expert Carlyle Corbin.

Abbasov concluded by emphasizing BIG's role in supporting peoples still under colonial rule.