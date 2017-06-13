Baku hosting new round of talks on new comprehensive agreement between Azerbaijan and EU

Baku. 13 June. REPORT.AZ/ Baku is hosting new round of the talks on new comprehensive agreement between Azerbaijan and the EU.

Report informs citing EU representation in Azerbaijan, delegation of the European Union is headed by Luc Devin, Head of the Directorate for Russia,Eastern Partnership, Central Asia, Regional Cooperation and OSCE at the European External Action Service (EEAS).

As earlier stated by Deputy Azerbaijani FM Mahmud Mammadguliyev, during the two-day talks, the sides will discuss two blocks of issues.

The first block is political security issues, the second trade issues and investments.