    Azerbaijani President to pay an official visit to Egypt

    Minister: Azerbaijan and Egypt have close friendly relations in all spheres, including education

    Cairo. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will pay an official visit to Egypt soon.

    Report reporter on a visit to Egypt was told by Egypt's Minister of Higher Education Ashraf al-Shiha.

    According to him, President Ilham Aliyev's visit will take place at the invitation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi.

    "All matters of bilateral cooperation will be discussed during the visit," - he said.

    According to him, Azerbaijan and Egypt have close friendly relations in all spheres, including education.

