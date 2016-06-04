Azerbaijani President sends letters to King of Sweden and Queen of Denmark

Baku. 4 June. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulation to the Karl XVI Gustav, KIng of Sweden on country's national holiday.

Report informs, text of the letter says:

"Your Majesty,

On my behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincere congratulations to You and the people of Sweden on the occasion of national holiday of the Kingdom of Sweden - Day of Swedish Flag.

I am certain that we shall make further efforts for development of the friendly and cooperation relations established between our countries.

I wish You strong health, success in Your work, the friendly people of Sweden – tranquility and welfare.

***

Azerbaijani President has also sent a letter of congratulation to the Her Majesty Margrethe II, Queen of Denmark on the occassion of the Constitution Day.

"Your Majesty,

On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my sincere congratulations to you and all the people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of the Kingdom of Denmark – the Constitution Day.

On this pleasant day, I wish you robust health and happiness, and the friendly people of Denmark peace and prosperity."