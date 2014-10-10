 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani President arrives in Minsk

    President of Azerbaijan was welcomed by high-ranking state and government officials

    Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ On October 9, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev paid a visit to Minsk, the capital of the Republic of Belarus, to attend a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State. Report informs, guard of honor was arranged for the President of Azerbaijan at the Minsk National Airport decorated with national flags of CIS member states.

    President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by high-ranking state and government officials.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi