Azerbaijani President arrives in Minsk

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ On October 9, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev paid a visit to Minsk, the capital of the Republic of Belarus, to attend a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State. Report informs, guard of honor was arranged for the President of Azerbaijan at the Minsk National Airport decorated with national flags of CIS member states.

President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by high-ranking state and government officials.