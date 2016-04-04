Azerbaijani FM sends a letter to FMs of several countries and heads of international organizations

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov has sent a letter to the OSCE Minsk Group member states as well as to the CIS countries, Germany, as the OSCE Chairman-in-Office and three co-chair countries of the OSCE chairmanship, to the secretaries general of the UN, OIC and of NATO and the European Union high representative for foreign Affairs and security Policy Federica Mogherini.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The letter says that, on April 2, 2016 the Armenian side, targeting the civilians, has fired on positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces along the line of contact with heavy weapons, as a result were killed several civilians.

The letter, as a main reason for the continuation of the conflict and the escalation of tension indicates an illegal stay of the Armenian Armed Forces in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

Foreign Minister stated that Armenia should stop deceiving its people and the international community, to suspend its policy of annexation, to withdraw its forces from all Azerbaijani territories and to participate in the talks in a constructive manner, to comply with its international obligations.