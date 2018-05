© Foto: Embassy of Azerbaijan Republic to Brazil

Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani ambassador to Brazil Elkan Polukhov has presented his credentials to the country`s President Michel Temer.

Report was informed in the Azerbaijani Embassy in Brazil, they held a brief meeting, and the ambassador extended President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev`s greetings to the Brazilian leader.

They discussed Azerbaijan-Brazil relations.