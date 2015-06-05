 Top
    ​Azerbaijan sends note to OSCE on termination of Baku Project Coordinator office activity

    OSCE granted one month from 4 June for completion of technical issues arising from termination

    Baku. 5 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Foreign ministry has sent a Note Verbale to the OSCE, informing the Organization on termination as of 4 June the Memorandum of Understanding between the Organization and the Government on the OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Baku, Report was told by OSCE press-service.

    According to OSCE press-service, the OSCE is granted one month from 4 June for completion of technical issues arising from termination of the Memorandum.

    'The Note Verbale is currently under consideration',- the press-service said.

