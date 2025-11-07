Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    07 November, 2025
    • 10:57
    Azerbaijan's Victory Day celebrated in Madrid with concert and reception

    A concert program and reception dedicated to Azerbaijan's Victory Day, marked on November 8, were held in Madrid, organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Spain, Report informs, citing the embassy.

    The event was attended by Spanish diplomats, government officials, members of parliament, representatives of the diplomatic corps and international organizations, and members of the Azerbaijani community.

    Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Spain, Ramiz Hasanov, emphasized that November 8 remains a remarkable date in the memory of the Azerbaijani people as the day when justice was restored and the country's territorial integrity ensured.

    He highlighted that Azerbaijan restored its sovereignty and territorial integrity in line with the principles of international law and the UN Security Council resolutions, thus ending the nearly thirty-year-long conflict.

    The ambassador also noted that the Joint Statement and the peace agreement initialed between Azerbaijan and Armenia on August 8, 2025, represent a major step toward reconciliation and normalization in the region.

    The event continued with a cultural program titled "The Sound of Peace", featuring performances by renowned Azerbaijani tar player and Honored Artist Shahriyar Imanov, and pianist, jazz musician, and composer Etibar Asadli.

