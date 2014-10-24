​Azerbaijan provides humanitarian aid to flood victims in Pakistan

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan provided humanitarian aid to victims of floods and heavy rains in Pakistan. Report informs citing Daily times, Azerbaijan International Development Agency (AIDA) has provided inhabitants of areas most affected by the disaster with food.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs of Pakistan Sheikh Aftab Ahmad expressed his gratitude to the Azerbaijani nation and authorities for their solidarity with the people suffered from floods in Pakistan. He stressed that Azerbaijan and Pakistan had developed a warm relationship, which covered almost all spheres of life, and support of AIDA would further strengthen existing relations between the two countries.

Representative of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Pakistan Ilham Mammadov who also participated in the event praised the level of bilateral cooperation and informed about the activities of AIDA, telling that the agency had already provided humanitarian aid in 30 countries of Latin America, Africa and Asia.