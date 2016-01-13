 Top
    Close photo mode

    Venezuelan international footballer banned for two years for doping

    Edgar Jimenez banned for two years after testing positive for a banned substance

    Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ Venezuelan international footballer Edgar Jimenez has been banned for two years after testing positive for a banned substance, his club Carabobo FC said on Tuesday.

    Report informs, the 31-year old midfielder tested positive for the stimulant octopamine after Carabobo played Deportes Tolima in the Copa Sudamericana last year, Carabobo said in a statement.

    Jimenez was banned by the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) and his agent said they would be launching an appeal. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi