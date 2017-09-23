VI round matches in Azerbaijan Premier League start today

© Report / Firi Salim

Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ Two more football matches of the VI round of Azerbaijan Premier League (APL) will be held today.

Report informs, the matches will take place in the Mardakan and Zira settlements of Baku city.

First the debutant team of Sabail will receive outsider Kapaz. If the Ganja team becomes winner, it will earn 4 points and will be ahead of Sabail that is ranked in the sixth place with 3 points. The teams will meet twice.

Following this match Zira will meet İnter. In case of victory, the host team will get 16 points and regain its leadership.

Azerbaijan Premier League, VI round

23 September

17:30. Sabail - Kapaz

Referees: Rahim Hasanov, Zeynal Zeynalov, Javanshir Yusifov, Rauf Jabbarov

AFFA representative: Mammadali Mammadov

Referee inspector: Fazil Murshudov

Dalga Arena

20:00. Zira – Inter

Referees: Inqilab Mammadov, Yashar Abbasov, Nahid Aliyev, Ramil Diniyev

AFFA representative: Zamig Huseynov

Referee inspector: Ahmadaga Jabbarov

Zira Olympics Sport Complex Stadium