VI round matches in Azerbaijan Premier League start today

Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ Two more football matches of the VI round of Azerbaijan Premier League (APL) will be held today.
Report informs, the matches will take place in the Mardakan and Zira settlements of Baku city.
First the debutant team of Sabail will receive outsider Kapaz. If the Ganja team becomes winner, it will earn 4 points and will be ahead of Sabail that is ranked in the sixth place with 3 points. The teams will meet twice.
Following this match Zira will meet İnter. In case of victory, the host team will get 16 points and regain its leadership.
Azerbaijan Premier League, VI round
23 September
17:30. Sabail - Kapaz
Referees: Rahim Hasanov, Zeynal Zeynalov, Javanshir Yusifov, Rauf Jabbarov
AFFA representative: Mammadali Mammadov
Referee inspector: Fazil Murshudov
Dalga Arena
20:00. Zira – Inter
Referees: Inqilab Mammadov, Yashar Abbasov, Nahid Aliyev, Ramil Diniyev
AFFA representative: Zamig Huseynov
Referee inspector: Ahmadaga Jabbarov
Zira Olympics Sport Complex Stadium
Sport DepartmentNews Author
Share in Facebook