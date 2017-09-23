 Top
    VI round matches in Azerbaijan Premier League start today

    Sabail will play with Kapaz, while Zira will host Inter© Report / Firi Salim

    Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ Two more football matches of the VI round of Azerbaijan Premier League (APL) will be held today.

    Report informs, the matches will take place in the Mardakan and Zira settlements of Baku city.

    First the debutant team of Sabail will receive outsider Kapaz. If the Ganja team becomes winner, it will earn 4 points and will be ahead of Sabail that is ranked in the sixth place with 3 points. The teams will meet twice.

    Following this match Zira will meet İnter. In case of victory, the host team will get 16 points and regain its leadership.

    Azerbaijan Premier League, VI round

    23 September

    17:30. Sabail - Kapaz

    Referees: Rahim Hasanov, Zeynal Zeynalov, Javanshir Yusifov, Rauf Jabbarov

    AFFA representative: Mammadali Mammadov

    Referee inspector: Fazil Murshudov

    Dalga Arena

    20:00. Zira – Inter

    Referees: Inqilab Mammadov, Yashar Abbasov, Nahid Aliyev, Ramil Diniyev

    AFFA representative: Zamig Huseynov

    Referee inspector: Ahmadaga Jabbarov

    Zira Olympics Sport Complex Stadium

