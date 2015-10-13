 Top
    ​Today certificate holders to Euro-2016 to be revealed

    Turkish team to reach the final as the best group 3

    Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ Today Euro 2016 football championship holds last qualifying round. 

    Report informs, 9 matches of 3 groups in the 3rd play day of X round is to be held today.

    Group A

    23:45. Turkey - Iceland

    Referee: Gianluca Rocchi (Italy)

    Konya. Ataturk Stadium

    23:45. Holland - The Czech Republic

    Referee: Damir Skomina (Slovenia)

    Amsterdam. Amsterdam Arena

    23:45. Latvia - Kazakhstan

    Referee: Steven McLean (Scotland)

    Riga. Skonto stadium

    Points position: Iceland 20. The Czech Republic - 19. Turkey - 15. Holland - 13. Latvia - 5. Kazakhstan - 2.

    Group B

    23:45. Belgium - Israel

    Referee: Tassos Sidiropoulos

    Brussels. King Baudouin Stadium

    23:45. Cyprus - Bosnia and Herzegovina

    Referee: Anthony Taylor (England)

    Nicosia. GSP Stadium

    23:45. Wales - Andorra

    Referee: Kevin Bloom (Holland)

    Cardiff. City Stadium

    Points position: Belgium - 20. Wales - 18. Bosnia and Herzegovina - 14. Israel - 13. Cyprus - 12 .Andorra - 0.

    Group H

    23:45. Bulgaria - Azerbaijan

    Referee: Tomasz Bognár (Hungary)

    Sofia. Vasil Levski Stadium

    23:45. Italy - Norway

    Referee: Felix Brix (Germany)

    Rome. Olimpico Stadium

    23:45. Malta - Croatia

    Referee: Andre Marriner (England)

    Ta Qali. Ta Qali stadium

    Points position: Italy - 21. Norway - 19. Croatia - 17. Bulgaria - 8. Azerbaijan - 6. Malta - 2.

