​Today certificate holders to Euro-2016 to be revealed

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ Today Euro 2016 football championship holds last qualifying round.
Report informs, 9 matches of 3 groups in the 3rd play day of X round is to be held today.
Group A
23:45. Turkey - Iceland
Referee: Gianluca Rocchi (Italy)
Konya. Ataturk Stadium
23:45. Holland - The Czech Republic
Referee: Damir Skomina (Slovenia)
Amsterdam. Amsterdam Arena
23:45. Latvia - Kazakhstan
Referee: Steven McLean (Scotland)
Riga. Skonto stadium
Points position: Iceland 20. The Czech Republic - 19. Turkey - 15. Holland - 13. Latvia - 5. Kazakhstan - 2.
Group B
23:45. Belgium - Israel
Referee: Tassos Sidiropoulos
Brussels. King Baudouin Stadium
23:45. Cyprus - Bosnia and Herzegovina
Referee: Anthony Taylor (England)
Nicosia. GSP Stadium
23:45. Wales - Andorra
Referee: Kevin Bloom (Holland)
Cardiff. City Stadium
Points position: Belgium - 20. Wales - 18. Bosnia and Herzegovina - 14. Israel - 13. Cyprus - 12 .Andorra - 0.
Group H
23:45. Bulgaria - Azerbaijan
Referee: Tomasz Bognár (Hungary)
Sofia. Vasil Levski Stadium
23:45. Italy - Norway
Referee: Felix Brix (Germany)
Rome. Olimpico Stadium
23:45. Malta - Croatia
Referee: Andre Marriner (England)
Ta Qali. Ta Qali stadium
Points position: Italy - 21. Norway - 19. Croatia - 17. Bulgaria - 8. Azerbaijan - 6. Malta - 2.
