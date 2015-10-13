​Today certificate holders to Euro-2016 to be revealed

13 October, 2015 15:40

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ Today Euro 2016 football championship holds last qualifying round. Report informs, 9 matches of 3 groups in the 3rd play day of X round is to be held today. Group A 23:45. Turkey - Iceland Referee: Gianluca Rocchi (Italy) Konya. Ataturk Stadium 23:45. Holland - The Czech Republic Referee: Damir Skomina (Slovenia) Amsterdam. Amsterdam Arena 23:45. Latvia - Kazakhstan Referee: Steven McLean (Scotland) Riga. Skonto stadium Points position: Iceland 20. The Czech Republic - 19. Turkey - 15. Holland - 13. Latvia - 5. Kazakhstan - 2. Group B 23:45. Belgium - Israel Referee: Tassos Sidiropoulos Brussels. King Baudouin Stadium 23:45. Cyprus - Bosnia and Herzegovina Referee: Anthony Taylor (England) Nicosia. GSP Stadium 23:45. Wales - Andorra Referee: Kevin Bloom (Holland) Cardiff. City Stadium Points position: Belgium - 20. Wales - 18. Bosnia and Herzegovina - 14. Israel - 13. Cyprus - 12 .Andorra - 0. Group H 23:45. Bulgaria - Azerbaijan Referee: Tomasz Bognár (Hungary) Sofia. Vasil Levski Stadium 23:45. Italy - Norway Referee: Felix Brix (Germany) Rome. Olimpico Stadium 23:45. Malta - Croatia Referee: Andre Marriner (England) Ta Qali. Ta Qali stadium Points position: Italy - 21. Norway - 19. Croatia - 17. Bulgaria - 8. Azerbaijan - 6. Malta - 2.