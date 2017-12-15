Three persons fined in match fixing appeal to AFFA Discipline Committee

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ The decision of AFFA Discipline Committee about banning three persons for life from taking part in any football-related activity for manipulation the results of the match will be reconsidered.

UEFA representative on match-fixing issues in the AFFA Kamran Jabrayilov told Report.

He said the former players of Keshla Nizami Hajiyev and Mirhuseyn Seyidov, as well as former employee (trainer-methodist) of Neftchi Agakishi Mehdizade appealed the decision to the Arbitration Appeals Tribunal of AFFA. He said the final decision on those people will be made in the early 2018.

Jabrayilov said currently investigation is underway. He did not rule out imposing punishments in the near future: “According to the received information, investigation is going on. There is no concrete information on the engagement of club officials and coaches in match fixing. If such information arises, those persons will be punished. While process continues it is not possible to give comprehensive statement. Because this can be the part of investigation activity.”

Notably, Nizami Hajiyev, Mirhuseyn Seyidov and Agakishi Mehdizade were suspended from football activity for life by the decision of AFFA Discipline Committee on December 1 and 6.

All three persons were dismissed from their clubs.