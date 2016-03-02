Terror threats could see supporters miss out on Euro 2016 matches

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ EURO-2016 matches could be moved to different venues and played behind closed doors in the event of terror attacks or threats.

Report informs citing the Associated Press referring to UEFA, organisers of the tournament to be played in France this summer are confident that security measures for the event will ensure it runs safely.

But contingency plans have been put in place following the co-ordinated terror attacks on Paris on November 13 last year, which included an assault on the Stade de France during a friendly between France and Germany.

Suicide bombers targeted the area outside the stadium and the players heard the explosions, but the match continued.

The Stade de France will host the opening game and the final of Euro 2016, as well as other matches.

A UEFA spokesman said: 'We are working on contingency plans even though we are not aware of any specific threat'.