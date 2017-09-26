 Top
    Qarabag FC punishes player who got red card

    The club's manager Gurban Gurbanov says

    Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ Player of Azerbaijan's Qarabag FC, Michel was punished by the club.

    Report informs, the club manager Gurban Gurbanov stated.

    He said that the Spanish midfielder punished after receiving red card in Azerbaijan Premier League VI round match against Sumgayit.

    "Such things are not forgiven. But such mistake may occur in sports. I do also make mistake. I accept it normally. We should comply with discipline. Michel is one of our professional footballers. Tomorrow he is likely to be in our match with Roma". 

