Igor Ponomaryov remembers Rashad Sadigov's debut in Azerbaijan - VIDEO

Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ "We played our last match in 2002 World Cup qualifying round against the Swedish team. The result did not matter to us. Back then, Rashad Sadigov was young and promising”.

Report was told by former head coach of Azerbaijan national football team Igor Ponomaryov recalling Rashad Sadigov's debut in the national team. 57-year-old specialist said Sadigov coped with his task well in 2002 World Cup qualifying round on October 7, 2001, during the meeting against the Swedish team in Stockholm.

He said although the team lost 0: 3, the purpose was to give young players the chance to feel different from the U-21: "The main thing for them was to overcome fear and play well. I can confidently say that Rashad Sadigov and Ramal Huseynov, who were given a chance for the first time played excellent in Stockholm. Now I wish Sadigov good luck in his coaching career”.

Notably, Rashad Sadigov will wear the uniform of the Azerbaijani national team for the last time in the match against the Czech Republic on October 5, as part of 2018 World Cup qualifying round. The meeting to take place at Baku Olympic Stadium starts at 20:00.