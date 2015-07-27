Guardiola agrees Manchester City deal from next season

Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ 44 year old coach away from the Bundesliga giants.

Pep Guardiola has agreed to take over as Manchester City manager from next season, claim reports in the Middle East.

Report informs, Qatari sports channel BeIn Sports have reported that the Catalan coach has signed a contract that will see him manager in the Premier League for the first time.

Guardiola has strong links with Qatar, having been having played there for two years with Al-Ahli, as well as officially endorsing their bid to host the 2022 World Cup.

Even in the absence of his immediate arrival, Txiki Begiristain and Ferran Soriano - allegedly brought to Manchester with the ultimate aim of luring Guardiola - were reported as working on a proposal that would see Pep sign up in advance for a 2016 move.