Copenhagen head coach: Qarabag deserves victory

Head coach of Danish football club Copenhagen, Jacob Neestrup, has stated that Aghdam's Qarabag deserved to win their match against his team, Report informs.

The coach was sharing his impressions of the game at a press conference.

"We knew the opponent was strong. They played perfectly in the first half. We made a lot of changes in the second half. We played actively and failed to use our opportunities. Qarabag deserved the victory," Neestrup noted.

The Danish coach also commented on the Aghdam-based club.

"Qarabag is an experienced team. They have excellent players. I also have to give special mention to their head coach, Gurban Gurbanov," he said.

Qarabag convincingly defeated Copenhagen 2-0 at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku in the second round of the UEFA Champions League.