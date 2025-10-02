Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit

    Copenhagen head coach: Qarabag deserves victory

    Football
    • 02 October, 2025
    • 08:37
    Copenhagen head coach: Qarabag deserves victory

    Head coach of Danish football club Copenhagen, Jacob Neestrup, has stated that Aghdam's Qarabag deserved to win their match against his team, Report informs.

    The coach was sharing his impressions of the game at a press conference.

    "We knew the opponent was strong. They played perfectly in the first half. We made a lot of changes in the second half. We played actively and failed to use our opportunities. Qarabag deserved the victory," Neestrup noted.

    The Danish coach also commented on the Aghdam-based club.

    "Qarabag is an experienced team. They have excellent players. I also have to give special mention to their head coach, Gurban Gurbanov," he said.

    Qarabag convincingly defeated Copenhagen 2-0 at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku in the second round of the UEFA Champions League.

    Qarabag-Copenhagen match UEFA Champions League football
    "Kopenhagen"in baş məşqçisi: "Qarabağ" qələbəyə layiq idi"
    Главный тренер "Копенгагена": "Карабах" заслужил победу

    Latest News

    12:44

    Ilham Aliyev attending opening of plenary session of European Political Community Summit

    Other
    12:29
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev meets with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Copenhagen - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    12:28

    Albanian PM hails peace progress between Azerbaijan and Armenia

    Foreign policy
    12:27

    Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders agree to continue contacts

    Foreign policy
    12:19

    Orban: Azerbaijan is EU's 'gold reserve'

    Foreign policy
    12:18
    Photo

    Booby-trap explosive device found in Shusha

    Military
    12:15

    Costa and von der Leyen hail meeting with President Ilham Aliyev as 'constructive'

    Foreign policy
    12:08

    Uzbekneftegaz invites third parties to participate in PSA with SOCAR in Uzbekistan

    Energy
    12:06

    Danish media: Copenhagen experienced serious problems in match against Qarabag

    Football
    All News Feed