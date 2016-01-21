Barcelona joined Real Madrid and Manchester United in 500 mln euros club

Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ European champions Barcelona joined Real Madrid and Manchester United in earning over 500 million euros ($545.5 million) last season, Report informs, financial consultants Deloitte revealed in their latest Football Money League published on Thursday.

Madrid topped the table for the 11th year running with earnings of 577 million euros over the course of the season, driven largely by a 22.7 million euros increase in commercial revenue.

Barcelona, buoyed by on-pitch success that included a La Liga, Spanish Cup and Champions League treble, climbed from fourth place to second place with revenues of 560.8 million euros, bumping United down to third.

"For the first time, the top three clubs in the Football Money League have all passed the 500m euros revenue mark," said Dan Jones from Deloitte's Sport Business Group.