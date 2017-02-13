XVIII tour in Azerbaijan Premier League ends today

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Premier League XVIII tour will finalize today.

Report informs 2 games will be held in finals.

Couples that will play in the capital bear a similarity. "Inter" excelled "AZAL" in both matches and "Sumgayit" was more powerful than "Neftchi".

"Neftchi" vs "Sumgayit" duel also promises exciting match. "White and black"s gained overwhelming victory over Inter 3: 1 in last round.

Today, only "Neftchi" could improve its position in the standings. In case of victory, it will reach 6th place with 16 points.

Premier League XVIII tour

13 February (Monday)

15:00 AZAL - "Inter"

Referees: Elvin Asgarov, Knyaz Amiraslanov, Vusal Ganbarov, Rahim Hasanov

AFFA delegate: Asgar Amiraliyev

Referee Observer: Malik Hasanov

"AZAL Arena"

The first 2 round games 2: 1: 3, 0: 3

17:30 "Neftchi" - "Sumgayit"

Referees: Fariz Yusifov, Mubariz Hashimov, Nahid Aliyev and Ziya Nasirov

AFFA delegate: Elbrus Abbasov

Referee Observer: Shahin Jafarov

"Bakcell Arena".