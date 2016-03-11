Azad Rahimov clarifies taking Meldonium at European Games

Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ Everything is clear from medical viewpoint - medicine of Meldonium has been banned since January 1 and entered into the list of anti-doping agency, athletes must not take this medicine from January 1. Earlier several athletes have taken it and it was not banned at that period.

Report informs, Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov told reporters.

'As for the European Games held in Baku, it is interesting that some agencies are still concerned. The European Games was a great victory for Azerbaijan. It was a sport festival. Despite half a year passed from that time, they want to humiliate the games. Why taking of the same medicine during 2012 London Olympic Games is not talking about? 16 thousand athletes participated in London Olympic Games, 6 thousand of them took this medicine', Azad Rahimov said.

According to the minister, this issue is brought up in such a way that as medals won during the European Games gained as a result of doping.