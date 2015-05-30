​Euro and gold continue to rise in world markets

Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 29, at US fund markets Dow Jones index decreased by 0,64% and made 18 010,68. S&P 500 index decreased by 0,63% and amounted to 2 107,39 and Nasdaq down by 0,55% and constituted to 5 070,03 points.

Report informs, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index decreased by 0,80% and amounted to 6984,40 points, the German DAX down by 2,26% and made 11 413,82 points and French CAC-40 decreased by 2,53% and made 5 007,89 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX increased by 0,14% and amounted to 1 190,30 USD. Euro rate to US dollar increased by +0,30% and made 1,0986.