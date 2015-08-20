US dollar rapidly increases in Turkey

Baku. 20 August. REPORT.AZ/ Today, US dollar rose to 3 liras in Turkish currency exchange. But then fell again to 2.91 liras.

Report informs referring to Turkish media, the main reason for the appreciation of the dollar is lira sales growth in operations in Asian markets.

According to information, this morning the US dollar rose to 3,002 TRY / USD, and at 07:46 local time began to decline again.

According to the Central Bank of Turkey, now dollar bought for 2.9009, sell for 2.9061 liras.

Turkish experts predict a rise of dollar to 3.15 and 3.60 TRY in the near future.