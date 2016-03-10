Ranking of banks on share of non-interest revenues in total income (TOP-10)

Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on share of non-interest revenues in total income in 2015.
The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Non-interest revenues / Income (%)
|1
|Gunaybank
|354,7
|2
|Caspian Development Bank
|88,3
|3
|Bank Melli İran-Baku
|55,7
|4
|AFB Bank
|42,3
|5
|Ziraat Bank Azerbijan
|37,8
|6
|Pasha Bank
|33,3
|7
|Rabitabank
|30,5
|8
|Silkway Bank
|29,6
|9
|Parabank
|26,9
|10
|Caucasus Development Bank
|26,1
