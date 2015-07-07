Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on annual dynamics of credits in manats (TOP-5)

Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical group of Report News Agency prepared ranking of banks operating in Azerbaijan on annual dynamics of the foreign currency credits as of April 1, 2015.

Top five banks on annual growth rate of credits in manats (01.04.2014) are listed below:

No. Banks Annual dynamics in % 1 Gunaybank 178,6 2 Caucasus Development Bank 15,4 3 NBC Bank 14,0 4 Rabitabank 11,9 5 VTB Azerbaijan 9,2

