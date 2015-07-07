Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on annual dynamics of credits in manats (TOP-5)

Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical group of Report News Agency prepared ranking of banks operating in Azerbaijan on annual dynamics of the foreign currency credits as of April 1, 2015.
Top five banks on annual growth rate of credits in manats (01.04.2014) are listed below:
|No.
|Banks
|Annual dynamics in %
|1
|Gunaybank
|178,6
|2
|Caucasus Development Bank
|15,4
|3
|NBC Bank
|14,0
|4
|Rabitabank
|11,9
|5
|VTB Azerbaijan
|9,2
To get acquainted with the full list you should subscribe to the Report's newsletter economic information.
Economic DepartmentNews Author
Share in Facebook