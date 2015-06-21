Positive balance of Azerbaijani foreign trade declined 5 times

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ In January-September 2014 foreign trade turnover amounted to 9 349,989 mln. dollars.

Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee, in comparison with the same period in 2014 the foreign trade turnover decreased by 28%.

During the reporting period imports increased by 15,91% in annual comparison and reached 4 067,754 mln dollars The range of imported goods was 5 285.

Exports decreased by 44,3% in comparison with the same period of last year and amounted to 5 282,235 mln dollars.

The range of exported goods was 1 424.

This year Azerbaijan conducted trade operations with 133 countries. Foreign trade turnover amounted to 121.448 million dollars which shows a positive balance.It is also about 5 times less than the same period of last year.