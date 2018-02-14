One more bus route applies BakuKart payment system

© Report/ Orkhan Azim

Baku. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/ Payments for another bus route in Baku city will be realized through BakuKart.

Spokesperson for the Baku Transport Agency (BTA) Mais Aghayev told Report.

According to him, from February 17 passengers using the regular route No 52 (Binagadi district, M.Kazimovski st - Sabail district, A. Javad st) will be able to pay through BakuKart.

According to information, currently, payments for 21 bus routes in Baku are realized via BakuKart system.