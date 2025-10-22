Official: SOFAZ invested $12B in infrastructure, energy, education projects to date

The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) has invested approximately $12 billion in infrastructure, energy, and education projects to date, Deputy Executive Director of SOFAZ Bahruz Bahramov said during a scientific-practical conference of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship, Report informs.

He noted that the SOFAZ has financed many strategically important projects in social infrastructure, energy, and education:

"These investments total around $12 billion. Through these activities, SOFAZ has played a key role in supporting the development of the non-oil sector and strengthening Azerbaijan's financial sovereignty."

Bahramov also highlighted that SOFAZ has evolved into a globally recognized, professionally managed investor:

"The SOFAZ's investment portfolio covers more than 60 countries and thousands of assets. Its resources are currently allocated in a balanced manner across nearly all major asset classes, including bonds, equities, real estate, gold, and alternative investments," he said.